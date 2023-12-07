European stocks follow global trend lower; Air France-KLM down 5.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets slipped Thursday, reversing gains seen in the previous trading session as equities in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific declined.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.22% at midday in London as almost all sectors declined. Retail stocks led losses, down 0.77%.

Airline group Air France-KLM fell 5.5%, with Reuters reporting JPMorgan analysts cut the stock to underweight from overweight.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Regional markets had closed higher Wednesday, rebounding from mixed trade seen earlier in the week.

Investors in the region will be keeping an eye on revised third-quarter gross domestic product data for the euro zone that's due Thursday, as well as third-quarter employment figures for the single currency area. German industrial output for October is also due.

U.S. stock futures hovered around the flatline overnight after a lackluster trading session Wednesday. Private payrolls data released yesterday in the U.S. showed that employers added 103,000 positions in November, coming in below expectations.

On Thursday, weekly jobless claims are due before the opening bell. November nonfarm payrolls, along with wage data and the unemployment rate, will be out on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped across the board overnight, mirroring moves on Wall Street as investors assessed trade data from China and Australia.

A hard recession is the ‘new Godot,’ says analyst

Ozan Tarman, vice chair of global macro at Deutsche Bank, says interest rates are likely to go lower.

UK house prices rise for second month

Jonathan Nicholson | NurPhoto | Getty Images

U.K. house prices rose for a second straight month in November, figures from lender Halifax show, in a continued sign that tight supply is capping the market downturn.

Average prices were 0.5% higher in November, following a rise of 1.2% in October. Prices were 1% lower than the previous year.

"Over the last year, despite the wider economic headwinds, property prices have held up better than expected," said Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages.

"The resilience seen in house prices during 2023 continues to be underpinned by a shortage of properties available, rather than any significant strengthening of buyer demand. That said, recent figures for mortgage approvals suggest a slight uptick in activity levels, which is likely as a result of an improving picture on affordability for homebuyers."

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley picks 'alpha' opportunities in China tech - giving one 52% upside

The Chinese economy may have been in a funk this year, but Morgan Stanley sees promise in the tech sector – naming stocks to play the theme into the new year.

Looking ahead, the bank's analysts expect 2024 to be "another year of an alpha-driven market as subpar macro improvements weigh on industry growth."

"[We] expect alpha-driven performance for select stocks," they added, naming four alpha stocks they are overweight on, and two stocks they have a conservative stance on.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Forget ‘obvious’ AI stocks: Top Morningstar strategist likes 2 AI derivative plays trading at a discount

Artificial intelligence has been a huge theme this year, with investors rushing into many AI-related stocks.

Nvidia soared over 200% year to date, and Microsoft around 56%.

Dave Sekera, Morningstar's chief U.S. market strategist, said he would move to an underweight position on tech stocks now and take profit in overvalued stocks.

But he flagged opportunities in two derivative plays on AI that investors can consider. "Not everything in the technology sector is overvalued. While the obvious plays in artificial intelligence have already run up, we see opportunities in those stocks we consider as second derivative plays on AI," Sekera told CNBC on Wednesday.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points lower at 7,489, Germany's DAX down 67 points at 16,615, France's CAC down 26 points at 7,414 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 159 points at 30,163, according to data from IG.

Revised third quarter gross domestic product data for the euro zone is due Thursday, as well as third-quarter employment figures for the single currency area. German industrial output for October is also due.

— Holly Ellyatt