European markets close lower as investors digest earnings; euro zone manufacturing slumps

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets closed lower on Tuesday as investors digested a busy week of earnings after logging a winning month in July.

The Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.88% lower, with all major bourses and sectors finishing in negative territory. Autos led losses, falling 1.6%, while financial services stocks were down 1.45%. After rising 0.4% in morning trade, oil and gas stocks were 0.8% lower in the afternoon.

The pan-European benchmark closed slightly higher Monday, aided by health-care stocks and a report showing euro zone inflation eased further in July. It gained 1.9% through the month, according to Eikon data.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Euro zone manufacturing activity fell in July at the fastest pace since the start of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey showed Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets finished mixed Tuesday as China's factory activity fell into contraction territory for the first time since April, according to the Caixin survey compiled by S&P Global.

Stateside, U.S. stocks traded slightly lower after wrapping up a winning earnings month. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both notched their fifth consecutive positive months, jumping 3.1% and 4.1% in July, respectively. The blue-chip Dow also added about 3.4%.

Back in Europe, earnings came from Euroapi, Uniper, Daimler Truck, DHL Deutsche Post, Covestro, BP, HSBC, Travis Perkins and Diageo.

HSBC shares up after results beat

HSBC's U.K-listed shares were 1.5% higher in late trade, heading for their highest close in four years, according to Eikon data.

The bank's net profit more than doubled to $18.1 billion in the six months ended June, a sharp spike compared to the $9 billion in the same period a year before.

Profit before tax rose 147% year-on-year to $21.7 billion, up from $8.78 billion in the first half of 2022.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid, Lim Hui Jie

Covestro CEO says the outlook for recovery is ‘patchy’

Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, discusses the company's second-quarter earnings.

U.S. stocks fall to start August

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower to start a fresh month of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

— Samantha Subin

Consistency in bank earnings this season has been a ‘key theme,’ strategist says

Viktor Hjort, global head of credit and equity and derivatives strategy at BNPP, says corporates in the U.S. and Europe, on the other hand, have had a "fairly mixed" season.

Euro zone factory activity falls at the fastest pace since start of Covid-19

Euro zone manufacturing activity fell in July at the fastest pace since the start of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.

HCOB's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 42.7 in July from June's 43.4, its lowest level since May 2020. A reading below 50 marks a contraction in activity.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, recorded significant weakness. France and Italy also recorded a deterioration since June.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks on the move: Man Group down 6.4%, Weir Group up 4.1%

Shares of British hedge fund manager Man Group sank 6.4% in early deals Tuesday after the company reported a reduction in net inflows for the first half of the year.

On the other end, Weir Group jumped to the top of the Stoxx 600, rising 4.1%, on the back of an increase in pretax profits. The company also raised its guidance for the year.

— Karen Gilchrist

BMW raises sales and earnings outlook

German carmaker BMW on Tuesday raised its annual outlook for its margin on earnings before interest and taxes in the autos sector to between 9-10.5% from 8-10% previously.

The company also said it expects strong growth in its deliveries because of an expected improvement in the availability of its premium vehicles.

— Karen Gilchrist

Diageo full-year results beat expectations

Spirits maker Diageo reported a 6.5% increase in organic sales for the year to June 30, beating analysts' expectations of a 6.4% uptick.

Chief executive Debra Crew told CNBC that the company had been able to pass on higher costs to consumers, whose demand remained resilient despite tough macroeconomic conditions.

— Karen Gilchrist

Oil major BP posts 70% drop in second-quarter profit, raises dividend

Oil major BP on Tuesday reported a nearly 70% year-on-year drop in second-quarter profits on the back of weaker fossil fuel prices, echoing a trend observed across the energy industry.

The British energy major posted second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $2.6 billion. Analysts had expected BP to report second-quarter profit of $3.5 billion, according to estimates collated by Refinitiv.

— Sam Meredith

European stocks head for mixed open

European stocks were seen opening in mixed territory Tuesday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen down 2 points at 7,697, with France's CAC 40 higher by 1 point at 7,505 and Germany's DAX up by 7 points at 16,471.

— Karen Gilchrist

Busiest earnings week begins

Second-quarter earnings season may be more than halfway through, but a packed week of crucial reports is about to kick into high gear.

Monday ushers in the busiest week of the earnings period, with almost a third of the S&P 500 reporting over the next few days, and results from more than 160 components. Headline reports from Amazon and Apple are slated for Thursday.

Earnings from popular semiconductor names Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are on deck, along with healthcare stocks Merck, Pfizer, Amgen and CVS Health. Reports from travel-related names Uber, Airbnb, Expedia and Norwegian Cruise Line are also due.

— Samantha Subin, Robert Hum

CNBC Pro: Shares of these 2 global bankruptcy managers could soar over 30% on rising defaults, analysts say

Company insolvencies are on the rise in Britain, and analysts are expecting two U.K.-based consultancies to be big beneficiaries of that.

Investment banks Berenberg, Stifel, and Canaccord Genuity expect the stocks to go up by 30-40% over the next 12 months.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Tech's done well this year — and Goldman Sachs says these 6 stocks have even further to

Tech stocks have already had a strong year, but one corner of the sector has more "appealing" opportunities in store for investors, according to Goldman Sachs.

It named six such stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Hong Kong's economy expands less than expected in second quarter

Hong Kong's gross domestic product for the second quarter rose 1.5% year-on-year, according to advance estimates, sharply lower than the 3.6% rise expected in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the city's GDP fell 1.3%, also in contrast to the 1% growth expected in the Reuters poll.

These data was also weaker compared with the first quarter GDP, which saw a 2.9% rise year-on-year and a 5.4% growth quarter-on-quarter.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's factory activity contracts for the first time since April: Caixin survey

China's factory activity fell into contraction territory for the first time since April, according to the Caixin survey compiled by S&P Global.

The purchasing managers index came in at 49.2 in July, in contrast to the 50.3 figure expected by economists polled by Reuters.

A PMI reading of above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The Caixin survey comes a day after official statistics showed that the country's factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month, with a PMI reading of 49.3.

— Lim Hui Jie