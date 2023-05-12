European Stocks Open Higher With Economic Data, Earnings in Focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened higher Friday despite a downbeat week so far, as investors assess the state of play across first quarter earnings and economic data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.46% shortly after the open, with household goods stocks up 1.2% and banks up 0.84%.

France's Societe Generale beat first-quarter earnings estimates, though shares were slightly lower in early trade. Germany's Allianz missed expectations but posted a 329% profit increase after last year's results were affected by fines and a settlement over one of its U.S. funds.

Shares of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont rose 5% to an all-time high, according to Reuters data, after it beat estimates on both sales and earnings.

U.K. gross domestic figures showed 0.1% growth in the first quarter of the year, in line with forecasts, but an unexpected 0.3% fall in March as the services sector contracted.

Economic expansion has also slowed to a crawl in the euro zone, which grew by 0.1% in the first quarter.

The Bank of England on Thursday announced a widely expected 25 basis point rate hike to 4.5% as it seeks to tackle inflation that remains above 10%.

The central bank also said it no longer expects the U.K. to fall into recession this year, after previously predicting the nation's longest-ever recession.

"It may be the biggest upgrade we've ever done," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche after the announcement — though he added the overall forecast remained weak.

Markets are still processing U.S. inflation data which on Wednesday came in at 4.9% year on year, less than anticipated; while on Thursday, figures showed wholesale producer prices also rose below expectations. But the stickiness of inflation has left uncertainty over whether the highly anticipated pause in rate hikes has arrived.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, while U.S. stock futures are higher.

European stocks open higher

European stocks were higher early Friday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 up 0.36%, as markets look for a positive end to the week after four straight declines.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4% after U.K. first-quarter GDP showed 0.1% growth but was dampened by squeezed household incomes and strike action.

France's CAC 40 was 0.77% higher, while Germany's DAX was up 0.3%.

— Jenni Reid

A U.S. credit default would be 'the mother of all shocks,' Dutch central banker says

A U.S. debt default would bring unwelcome volatility and represent "the mother of all shocks," Klaas Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, told CNBC Friday.

U.S. Congress is trying to find a compromise on the debt limit — which refers to the maximum amount of money that the two chambers allow the federal government to borrow. Democratic leaders want the limit to be raised, but Republican lawmakers have called for spending cuts to be agreed before anything is approved.

Time is running out for an agreement, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning earlier this month that without a deal, the largest economy in the world could risk default by June 1.

Speaking at the sidelines of a G-7 meeting in Japan, Knot, who is also the chair of the Financial Stability Board, said a potential U.S. default, "will create volatility, that volatility is definitely not welcome."

"The banks have to be resilient in order to be able to cope with shocks like this. [A U.S. credit default] would of course be the mother of all shocks so let's agree that we hope that this financial system will not have to cope with these shocks, but so far we have significantly strengthened the solvency, liquidity of the financial institutions," he said.

UK economy records narrow growth in first quarter

The U.K. economy grew by 0.1% in the first quarter, figures published Friday morning showed, though March gross domestic product was down by 0.3% from the month prior.

Factors including high inflation squeezing household incomes, falls in wholesale and retail trade and unusually wet weather dampened economic activity.

— Jenni Reid

Europe markets set to open higher

European markets are set to open higher on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen opening 26.2 points higher at 7,751, according to IG. France's CAC 40 was set to open up 23.3 points, Germany's DAX up 40 points and Italy's MIB up 86.4 points.

— Jenni Reid

Europe's fight with inflation 'not finished', says Euro Economy Commissioner

The European Union will see moderate growth despite persistent core inflation, as long as fiscal policy does not fuel inflation, European Commissioner for the Economy said.

"The task of fighting inflation is not finished, we still have very strong core inflation in Europe," Gentiloni told CNBC's Martin Soong at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Niigata, Japan

He added that he expects the euro zone to see "moderate growth, not recession."

"We have to be careful with our fiscal policy, we cannot fuel inflation with our fiscal policy," he said.

The crisis seen in U.S. regional banks and Credit Suisse should "wake up all our regulation efforts," Gentiloni said.

— Clement Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Bank of England’s Bailey defends largest ever growth upgrade

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche after the central bank's rate decision and growth upgrade.