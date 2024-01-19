European stocks open higher as Davos draws to close; UK retail sales drop

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets extended gains from the previous session early Friday, as they shake off downbeat sentiment from earlier in the week.

The Stoxx 600 index opened 0.47% higher, with all sectors in the green. The chemicals sector led gains, up 0.67%.

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, comes to a close after drawing a raft of business leaders, politicians, central bankers and campaigners. Read CNBC's round-up of Thursday's events here.

Broadly, the messaging from monetary policymakers has been that good progress has been made on bringing inflation to 2%, but that market pricing for a cut from the European Central Bank as soon as March or April may be premature.

This appeared to sour sentiment, as investors pared back bets on a spring cut.

Attention now returns fully to data releases and corporate earnings updates for the fourth quarter, along with full-year guidance.

U.K. retail sales disappointed Friday, coming down by 3.2% in December, significantly more than expected. It was the largest monthly fall since January 2021, when pandemic measures restricted sales, the Office for National Statistics said.

Stateside, the U.S. Congress passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown, extending crucial funding through to March.

U.S. futures were near the flatline overnight. The technology sector drove a solid rally Thursday, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their Apple rating to "buy."

Asia-Pacific stocks were also higher, with TSMC surging and Japanese inflation cooling to its lowest level since June 2022.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

IG data shows European markets are set to open higher, with the FTSE 100 up 46.6 points to 7,506, Germany's DAX up 86.5 points to 16,644, and France's CAC 40 up 43.6 points to 7,444.

— Jenni Reid

Asia's chipmakers surge as TSMC forecasts strong growth in 2024

Chip stocks in Asia surged Friday following Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's upbeat annual forecast a day earlier on the back of AI-related demand.

TSMC's shares rose 4.42%, while South Korea's memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 3.21% and 2.42%, respectively.

TSMC forecast 2024 will be "a healthy growth year" due to demand for 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer technologies as well as the AI boom. This comes after a challenging year for chipmakers amid adverse global macroeconomic conditions and an inventory adjustment cycle.

"TSMC is perfectly positioned to benefit from [AI]. There's an insatiable appetite for low-power, high-performing chips that are going to be able to enable AI on devices," said Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

– Sheila Chiang

AMD, Nvidia, Boston Scientific, Domino's Pizza among 18 S&P 500 names reaching fresh highs

Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia are among several S&P 500 names to reach 52-week highs on Thursday. AMD traded at all-time high levels not seen since the company's IPO in September 1972, while Nvidia shares were at levels not seen since January 1999. Other tech and software companies, industrial names and a couple hotel chains also reached fresh heights.

Here are some of the names that reached all-time highs:

Hilton Worldwide trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in December 2013

Marriott International trading at all-time high levels back through its spin-off from Marriott Corp in 1993

Domino's Pizza trading at levels not seen since Mar, 2022

ServiceNow trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in June, 201

Western Digital trading at levels not seen since June, 2022

Ingersoll-Rand trading at all-time high levels back through our history to 1972

Boston Scientific trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in May, 1992

Intuitive Surgical trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in June, 2000

Stocks in the broad market index that reached new 52-week lows include Devon Energy, Exxon Mobil and Humana.

— Pia Singh, Christopher Hayes