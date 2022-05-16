Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

European Stocks Head for Lower Open as Global Markets Struggle to Gain Momentum

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Roni Lehti | Reuters
  • European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday as global markets struggle to gain positive momentum and to recover from last week's volatility.
  • The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 29 points lower at 7,393, Germany's DAX 52 points lower at 13,973, France's CAC 40 down 29 points at 6,325 and Italy's FTSE MIB 120 points lower at 23,588, according to data from IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday as global markets struggle to gain positive momentum and to recover from last week's volatility.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 29 points lower at 7,393, Germany's DAX 52 points lower at 13,973, France's CAC 40 down 29 points at 6,325 and Italy's FTSE MIB 120 points lower at 23,588, according to data from IG.

The lower open for European stocks comes after a tumultuous week for global markets last week, although European stocks advanced on Friday, looking to regain some ground with investors assessing the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Overnight, other global markets struggled to build positive sentiment as the new trading week begins. U.S. stock futures fell Sunday evening ahead of a big earnings week for retailers. Shares in Asia-Pacific markets gave up early gains on Monday, after China reported disappointing economic numbers as a result of Covid restrictions.

Don’t wait for stocks to bottom. Here’s the best way to buy into the market amid volatility

Tech sell-off is a 'generational buying opportunity' for the 'right' stocks, says analyst Ives

Forget Nvidia? Fund manager says another chip firm is ‘the world's best business’

Market participants in Europe will be keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments in the region over the next few days, particularly after Finland announced Sunday that it will apply to join the military alliance NATO. It will be a historic move for the Nordic country, which has had a decades-long policy of military neutrality until now.

Money Report

business 8 mins ago

After the ‘Hippie' Bus and the Beetle, VW Has Its Eyes on America Once Again

business 8 mins ago

Europe Drops Mask Mandate for Flights and Airports, Loosening Covid Rules Further

Joining the military alliance will "maximize" Finland's security after Russia's unprecedented invasion of Ukraine in February, President Sauli Niinisto said Sunday. Russia warned last week that it would take "retaliatory steps" if Finland joins NATO, but Moscow did not specify what these could be.

Earnings come from Ryanair on Monday and euro area trade balance data for March are due.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us