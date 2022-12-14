European Stocks Head for Mixed Open as Markets React to Inflation Data; Fed Outcome Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open on Wednesday as global markets react to the latest U.S. inflation reading, and look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today.

Global markets rallied Tuesday after the latest U.S. inflation showed that consumer prices rose less than expected in November, signalling that inflationary pressures could be starting to ease.

The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services, rose just 0.1% from the previous month, and increased 7.1% from a year ago, data from the Labor Department showed. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a 0.3% monthly increase and a 7.3% 12-month rate.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday and economists widely expect the central bank to raise rates by half a percentage point..

Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

CNBC Pro: Dan Niles is positive on this corner of tech, names two global stocks to buy

Dan Niles, founder and senior portfolio manager of the Satori Fund, told CNBC that he recently bought these tech stocks, and explained why he likes them.

According to Niles, the Satori Fund is up this year, beating the S&P 500 which has declined around 15% over the same period.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says his S&P 500 call is more bearish than most

Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson, who accurately called the 2022 sell-off, reiterated his call on the bear market bottom and said he was even more confident of his forecasts now.

Wilson, a prominent market bear this year, explained his reasoning in his latest report to clients on Dec. 12.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as investors react to the latest reading of U.S. inflation for November.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 1 point higher at 7,497, Germany's DAX 14 points lower at 14,469, France's CAC down 2 points at 6,735 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 15 points at 24,612, according to data from IG.

There are earnings from Inditex and TUI on Wednesday, and data releases include U.K. inflation for November and euro zone industrial orders for October.

— Holly Ellyatt