European stocks poised to open sharply lower as Israel's strikes on Iran spark global sell-off

Oil prices surge on heels of Israeli strikes, set for largest single-day gains in about five years

Crude oil futures jumped as much as 13% Thursday evening after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran without U.S. support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was last up 8.23% at $73.65 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent surged 7.96% to $74.88 per barrel, setting them on course for their largest single-day gains since 2020.

Israel launched a "targeted military operation" against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address. Israel hit Iran's main enrichment site at Natanz, its leading nuclear scientists, and struck the heart of its ballistic missile program, Netanyahu said.

— Spencer Kimball, Lee Ying Shan

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European shares look set to follow global stocks lower today, as investors monitor an escalating situation in the Middle East.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, killing the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as two of the country's leading nuclear scientists.

Futures ties to the pan-European Stoxx 600 were last seen 1.2% lower, while those linked to the German DAX index are down 1.7%.

The FTSE 100, which closed at a record high on Thursday, also looks set to move lower, with futures tied to the index down by 0.5%.

— Chloe Taylor