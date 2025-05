This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Opening calls

Good morning from London. It's just over 90 minutes until European equity markets open, after which stocks look set to trade in mixed territory.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures tied to the German DAX index are currently down 0.2% and FTSE 100 futures are marginally lower. French CAC 40 futures are bucking the trend with a 0.2% rise.

— Chloe Taylor