news

Ex-Dodge, Ram boss Tim Kuniskis returning to Stellantis

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis unveils the Charger Daytona SRT concept electric muscle car on Aug. 17, 2022 in Pontiac, Mich.  
Michael Wayland / CNBC
  • Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis had left the automaker earlier this year.

DETROIT — Well-known Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis will be returning to the automaker, effective immediately, CNBC has learned.

Kuniskis, who left the automaker earlier this year, will once again lead the company's Ram Truck brand, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The sources, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move, said the company's leadership team alerted employees of the decision earlier Monday.

His return comes roughly a week after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned from the automaker.

Kuniskis, who has led several of the carmaker's brands in North America, is best known for leading Dodge for most of the last decade or so. He is considered the "father" of Dodge's high-performance Hellcat models and "the unofficial spokesman" for American muscle cars.

During his tenure, Dodge reestablished itself as a quintessential American muscle car brand. The brand did so with vehicles such as the more than 700 horsepower Challenger and Charger Hellcat models and controversial Challenger Demon drag race cars.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional details.

