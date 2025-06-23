Iran says it attacked U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

Iran's armed forces said it had launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Iran's armed forces said Monday that it had launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The claimed attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles struck nuclear development facilities in Iran.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.