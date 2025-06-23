Iran says it attacked U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

- Iran's armed forces said it had launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."
- Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.
The claimed attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles struck nuclear development facilities in Iran.
