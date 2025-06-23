Money Report

Iran says it attacked U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. and Qatar flags are seen on a lamppost ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Doha, Qatar May 13, 2025.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters
  • Iran's armed forces said it had launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."
  • Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Iran's armed forces said Monday that it had launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The claimed attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles struck nuclear development facilities in Iran.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

