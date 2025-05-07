Fed holds interest rates steady, but tariffs remain a ‘notable headwind to economic growth,' analyst says

The Federal Reserve held borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, opting not to cut its benchmark interest rate — known as the federal funds rate — for credit cards, loans and auto financing.

As was widely expected, the Fed is keeping the federal funds rate at 4.25% to 4.5%. This influences the interest rates lenders charge on most types of credit, meaning credit card rates will stay high and new loans won't get any cheaper.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The rate has stayed above 4% for more than two years as the Fed has aimed to lower inflation by keeping borrowing costs high. Its target annualized rate is 2%, but the current rate remains at 2.4% as of April, according to consumer price index data.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The outlook on inflation remains uncertain. Signs of a slowing economy and weaker consumer spending suggest that rate cuts could be needed in 2025 to support a recovery.

But new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are widely viewed by economists as inflationary. If prices continue to rise, the Fed may keep interest rates higher for longer.

President Donald Trump has demanded that Fed chair Jerome Powell cut rates to spur growth, but the Fed has taken a wait-and-see approach, holding off on cuts so far in 2025.

Interest rates cuts are uncertain in 2025

As of Wednesday's announcement, there's a 72% chance of an interest rate cut by the end of July 2025, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a real-time tracker that measures rate hike probabilities.

Those expectations "reflect a risk that the economy slows sharply and the Fed is able to look past a pickup in inflation as a one-time hit," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It. "Markets also have a tendency to overestimate how much the Fed will cut interest rates, so time will tell."

Either way, tariffs are a "notable headwind to economic growth," says McBride.

Tariffs could raise prices by as much as 3% and cost the average household $4,900 within the next year, according to Yale Budget Lab estimates published in April. The analysis is based on tariff policies that include the 10% baseline rate now in effect for most countries. However, it doesn't include additional tariffs that were paused until July 8.

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.