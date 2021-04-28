Watch Live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Press Conference — Updates & Analysis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak with and answer questions from reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fed decided to keep rates near zero on Wednesday despite noting signs of economic rebound.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero and the pace of asset purchases unchanged, but acknowledged an uptick in economic activity as the U.S. recovers from Covid-19.

Markets now focused on whether Powell will explain 'substantial further progress'

The Fed upgraded its view on the economy and said inflation will be transitory, but it provided no new information for markets in its statement.

Michael Arone, State Street chief investment strategist, said the market is now looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's briefing. He noted the statement was as expected, and the markets did not move in response.

"Today's meeting is not what they decided on monetary policy. It's more about what they have to say about future policy," said Arone.

The Fed has said it would consider paring back its bond buying after it sees "substantial further progress" towards its goals for the economy. Fed watchers say the Fed is likely to discuss trimming the program in the summer and take action later this year or early next.

"Will Powell slip up and provide some kind of early warning on tapering? I don't think he will," said Arone. "I think he's going to be pressed more on what substantial further progress means. He's pretty clever and will probably remain flexible and elusive."

The Fed has said it would taper down its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases before it begins to raise interest rates.

Treasury yields hold slightly higher

The 10-year Treasury yield held on to its modest gains for the day after the Fed released its policy decision.

The key market rate was last trading at roughly 1.647%, well off its highs from earlier this year but still comfortably above where it began the week. Yields move inversely to prices.

Early focus on Fed's description of economic indicators as 'strengthened'

Investors' early focus on the Fed's statement appeared to center on its characterization of signs of economic progress in recent weeks.

While its prior statement said that "indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently," its latest update says that those indicators have "strengthened."

Here is the full paragraph in context:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."

Fed holds interest rates near zero, sees faster growth and higher inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided not to curb its easy-money policy despite an economy that it acknowledged is regaining steam.

As expected, the U.S. central bank decided to keep short-term interest rates anchored near zero as it buys at least $120 billion of bonds each month.

Despite noting the economic strength as well as inflation that is on the rise, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee unanimously decided to make no changes in its approach. The post-meeting statement noted that efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have helped boost the economy, though more needs to be done.

"Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the committee said.

"The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement," it added. "Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."

Fed expected to leave rates unchanged, hint at economic revival

Federal Reserve officials are not expected to take any action as their regularly scheduled meeting wraps up on Wednesday. Nonetheless some market participants think some members of the Federal Open Market Committee may mention signs of positive economic trajectory when the central bank releases its statement at 2 p.m. ET.

The Fed has now been operating in emergency mode for more than one year since officials slashed their benchmark overnight lending rate to zero in spring 2020 in response to the Covid-19 shutdown. It also instituted a series of programs to keep markets liquid and credit flowing.

But now, signs are suggesting the economy is storming back amid the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and between extremely simulative fiscal and monetary policy. First-quarter gross domestic product, which will be reported on Thursday, is expected to show the economy grew by 6.5%. Second-quarter growth could be closer to 10%.

