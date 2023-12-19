FedEx shares tumble after weaker demand hits revenue outlook

FedEx shares tumbled 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the package-delivery giant lowered its revenue forecast as weaker demand hit sales.

The company said it expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue for the fiscal year, down from a previous forecast for flat sales year-over-year. Analysts had expected a revenue drop of less than 1% in the current fiscal year, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

It's the second consecutive quarter FedEx has lowered its sales outlook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.