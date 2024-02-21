Feds charge Japanese Yakuza leader with nuclear materials trafficking

Federal prosecutors in New York said they had charged a Japanese Yakuza leader with conspiring to traffic nuclear materials from Burma to other countries.

Federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday said they had charged a Japanese Yakuza leader with conspiring to traffic nuclear materials from Burma to other countries.

Prosecutors said the accused gangster Takeshi Ebisawa "and his confederates showed samples of nuclear materials in Thailand" to an undercover agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"With the assistance of Thai authorities, the nuclear samples were seized and subsequently transferred to the custody of U.S. law enforcement," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said in a statement.

"A U.S. nuclear forensic laboratory later analyzed the samples and confirmed that the samples contain uranium and weapons-grade plutonium," the statement said.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, "It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of the conduct alleged in today's Indictment."

Ebisawa, 60, and his 61-year-old co-defendant in the case Somphop Singhasiri were previously charged in April 2022 with international narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses, Williams' office noted.

Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

