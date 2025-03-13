Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ferrari CEO says carmaker is ‘ready' with countermeasures as Europe's automakers brace for tariffs

By Sam Meredith, CNBC and Anniek Bao, CNBC

Ferrari logo is seen outside the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello during Lewis Hamilton’s first official days as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at Fiorano Circuit on January 21, 2025 in Fiorano Modenese, Italy.
Ciancaphoto Studio | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • "We are watching what's going to happen in the next month, next weeks," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna at CONVERGE LIVE. "We are on the same boat in terms of tariffs."
  • European automakers have been grappling with trade policy uncertainty in recent months, with the threat of U.S. import tariffs raising alarm bells among many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
  • Analysts said late last year that they expect Ferrari to be something of an exception among Europe's automotive sector.

The chief executive of Ferrari on Thursday said the company was prepared for potential U.S. tariffs on European automakers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We are ready with some countermeasures," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told CNBC's Robert Frank at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore on Thursday.

"We are watching what's going to happen in the next month, next weeks ... we are on the same boat in terms of tariffs," he added.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

European automakers have been grappling with trade policy uncertainty in recent months, with the threat of U.S. import tariffs raising alarm bells among many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Tariffs are expected to have a profound impact on the auto industry, given highly globalized supply chains and a heavy reliance on manufacturing operations across North America, particularly Mexico.

Analysts said late last year that they expect Ferrari to be something of an exception among Europe's automotive sector. The company, which is thought to be well placed to pass on any increase in prices, exclusively produces its cars in Italy.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

Trump might be willing to do a ‘big trade deal' with China, veteran Singapore diplomat Mahbubani says

news 4 hours ago

Trump's approach to Ukraine could be ‘very worrying' for Russia's neighbors, former UK PM Cameron says

Shares of the Milan-listed stock are up around 0.5% year-to-date.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us