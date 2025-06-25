Finding a mentor can be key to your success—3 expert tips for finding one: ‘It's going to get you places'

One of the most common career tips that young professionals receive is to find a mentor, but it's not always easy to determine the best approach.

Deborah Heiser, applied developmental psychologist and author of The Mentorship Edge, has a simple suggestion for nervous new grads: "Just reach out."

Most people have a positive reaction to being asked for career advice, "even if they're really high up," Heiser says.

According to Heiser, who also founded The Mentor Project, it's never too early to start putting out feelers to connect with people in your industry.

"Most people who are starting out think they have to get the job first to find the mentor," she says. "But really, when you're out looking, this is the time to start to gather your mentors."

Below, Heiser shares her best advice for how early-career professionals can build mentor relationships.

Don't be afraid to send a cold email

While you're on the job hunt, Heiser recommends joining networking groups and attending local events for your industry. If you have an engaging conversation with someone at an event, reaching out to schedule a follow-up chat is a great way to build the connection.

Once you've landed a role, take a moment to check out your workplace's employee email directory. "Find out who is it that does something interesting," Heiser says, and send them a simple, friendly message.

"You don't have to say 'hey, I'm looking for a lifelong mentoring relationship with you,'" Heiser says. "It could be, 'can you show me the lay of the land? Can you give me some advice for someone new here?' Even 'where should I have lunch?'"

Reaching out to new people can be daunting, but Heiser points out that most people are flattered to be asked for insight.

"I've never heard of somebody having a negative reaction from someone emailing," Heiser says.

Know that mentorship is mutually beneficial

Many young professionals don't realize that the mentee has just as much to offer as the mentor, Heiser says.

"Often, the mentee thinks they're valueless, and they're there just to get something from the mentor," she says. "But what they're really giving the mentor is validation. They're giving that mentor the feeling of being seen, feeling important and feeling like they have value."

From a mentor's perspective, seeing their mentee thrive can be its own reward. Moreover, as the mentee grows in their career, they can pass down the lessons they learned to the next generation.

Not all mentorship happens between older and younger coworkers, but cross-generational mentorship can be a great way to broaden people's outlooks, Heiser says.

"The real benefit is that the older generation gets to understand the younger generation's perspective, and the other way around," Heiser says.

Connect with your peers

When you hear the word 'mentor,' the image of an older, more experienced professional might come to mind. According to Heiser, your peers can be equally valuable resources, a concept she calls "lateral mentoring."

If you've ever helped a classmate with a school project, or tapped a colleague for a fresh perspective on a professional quandary, you've experienced "lateral mentoring."

"It's really how most of the world has had its biggest impact," Heiser says, citing the example of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, the duo who founded Apple. "Every entrepreneur out there operates in lateral mentoring."

Sometimes, the best mentor relationships can come from your preexisting social circle, Heiser says.

Young professionals often have "more connections than they probably could count," but they frequently overlook their peer network's potential for mentorship.

"Your lateral mentor network is one of your most powerful," Heiser says. "It's going to get you places."

