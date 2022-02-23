Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Ford CEO Says Automaker Has No Plans to Spin Off Its Electric Vehicle Business

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Rebecca Cook | Reuters
  • Ford has no plans at this time of spinning off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday.
  • Some Wall Street analysts have pressured traditional automakers such as Ford and General Motors to separate their electric vehicle businesses.

Ford Motor has no plans at this time to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday.

His comments come less than a week after Bloomberg News reported Farley wanted to separate Ford's electric operations from its internal-combustion engine business and had considered spinning off one or the other.

"Despite the press speculation, we have no plans to spin off our electric business or our ICE business," he said at a Wolfe Research conference. "It's really more around focus and capabilities, expertise and talent. Those are key for Ford and this is what we're working on."

Some Wall Street analysts have pressured traditional automakers such as Ford and General Motors to separate their electric vehicle businesses in an effort to capitalize on valuations being awarded to Tesla, Rivian Automotive and other EV start-ups.

A Ford spokesman following the last week's report, which cited anonymous sources, said Ford had no plans to spin off its electric vehicle business or its traditional internal combustion engine business.

Ford share jumped by more than 5% in intraday trading on the Bloomberg report. The automaker's stock Wednesday closed at $16.95 a share, down 2% overall and 4.4% lower than its intraday high of $17.73 a share.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Special Reports 8 mins ago

The Black Equity Index Is a New Way for Companies to Measure and Advance Racial Equity in the Workplace

business 22 mins ago

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Is Worth the Price Tag, If You're Willing to Let Loose and Play

High-profile hedge funds jump on the EV bandwagon, loading up on Rivian shares

Lessons for investors trying to cut their tax bill from Elon Musk's Tesla stock donation

‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry places a bet on electric motorcycles

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businesstransportation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us