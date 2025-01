Ford CEO says China operations earned $600 million in 2024

Ford Motor's operations in China earned roughly $600 million last year.

DETROIT — Ford Motor's operations in China earned roughly $600 million last year despite challenging market conditions, CEO Jim Farley said Thursday night.

"I'm happy to say that Ford makes money in China, and I'm very proud of that, because not many [automakers] can say that," Farley said following a vehicle reveal for the Detroit Auto Show.

Ford does not report earnings by region, but Farley has previously touted the company's evolving "asset-light" strategy in China.