Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford delays new EV plant, cancels electric three-row SUV

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Danielle DeVries | CNBC
  • Vehicle production at the new plant in Tennessee was initially expected to begin next year.
  • The company said it still expects to begin battery cell production at the site in 2025.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is delaying production of a new plant in Tennessee to produce a next-generation all-electric pickup truck and canceling plans for a three-row electric SUV, the company said Wednesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Instead, Ford said it will prioritize the development of hybrid models, as well as electric commercial vehicles such as a new electric commercial van in 2026, followed by two pickup trucks in 2027.

The pickups are expected to be a full-size truck, which will be produced at the Tennessee plant that's currently under construction in 2027, and a new midsize pickup.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Ford said it will incur a special non-cash charge of about $400 million for the write-down of certain product-specific manufacturing assets, including the cancellation of the three-row SUV.

The company said the changes may also result in additional expenses and cash expenditures of up to $1.5 billion. Ford will reflect those in the quarter in which they are incurred, as a special item.

Vehicle production at the new plant in Tennessee was initially expected to begin next year. The company said it still expects to begin battery cell production at the site in 2025.

Money Report

9 mins ago

Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on price gouging accusations in retail

news 28 mins ago

Startup using blockchain to prevent copyright theft by AI is valued over $2 billion after fresh funding

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us