Ford delays new EV plant, cancels electric three-row SUV

DETROIT – Ford Motor is delaying production of a new plant in Tennessee to produce a next-generation all-electric pickup truck and canceling plans for a three-row electric SUV, the company said Wednesday.

Instead, Ford said it will prioritize the development of hybrid models, as well as electric commercial vehicles such as a new electric commercial van in 2026, followed by two pickup trucks in 2027.

The pickups are expected to be a full-size truck, which will be produced at the Tennessee plant that's currently under construction in 2027, and a new midsize pickup.

Ford said it will incur a special non-cash charge of about $400 million for the write-down of certain product-specific manufacturing assets, including the cancellation of the three-row SUV.

The company said the changes may also result in additional expenses and cash expenditures of up to $1.5 billion. Ford will reflect those in the quarter in which they are incurred, as a special item.

