Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

Ford Motor is set to report first-quarter results after markets close Monday.

Wall Street analysts expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of 2 cents and automotive revenue of $36.21 billion.

Ford executives will host an earnings conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is set to report its first-quarter earnings after the markets close Monday, but investor focus is expected to be more on the automaker's 2025 guidance and impact of President Donald Trump's ongoing auto tariffs than on the quarterly results.

The tariffs, including 25% levies on imported vehicles and many parts, have created growing uncertainty for the automotive industry. The instability has caused Wall Street analysts to downgrade many automotive stocks, including Ford.

Here's what Wall Street expects, based on average analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG.

Earnings per share: 2 cents adjusted

2 cents adjusted Automotive revenue: $36.21 billion

Those results would mark a 9.2% decrease in revenue compared with a year earlier and a 96% dive in adjusted earnings per share. Ford's first quarter of 2024 included $39.89 billion in automotive revenue, net income of $1.33 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $2.76 billion.

The Detroit automaker has stopped exporting vehicles to China as a result of the tariffs, but Ford has not publicly announced any significant changes to its North American manufacturing plans.

Ford CEO Jim Farley on Wednesday declined to detail any financial impact the tariffs are expected to have on the company or whether it planned to pull its 2025 guidance.

Ford's 2025 forecast from February called for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, of $7 billion to $8.5 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion; and capital expenditures between $8 billion and $9 billion.

Ford crosstown rival General Motors last week lowered its 2025 financial guidance to include an expected $4 billion to $5 billion impact as a result of the tariffs.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.