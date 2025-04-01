Ford reports slight decline in quarterly vehicle sales as industry braces for tariffs

Ford's first-quarter U.S. sales were off 1.3% compared with a year earlier, largely due to the discontinuation last year of its Ford Edge SUV.

The automaker reports its retail sales, which excludes its fleet business, were up 5% year-over-year.

The sales results come ahead of tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump taking effect this week, including 25% on imported vehicles.

Ford Motor on Tuesday reported a slight decline in its first-quarter U.S. vehicle sales, as the automaker and the broader industry brace for the impacts of President Donald Trump's auto tariffs that are set to take effect this week.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ford's first quarter sales were off 1.3% compared with the same period a year earlier, largely due to the discontinuation last year of its Ford Edge SUV, which was made in Canada. That move was unrelated to tariffs. Sales of the vehicle were down 94% as the automaker's dealers sell off the remaining inventory of the vehicle.

While Ford's overall sales experienced a slight decline in the quarter, the automaker reports its retail sales, which exclude its fleet business, were up 5% year-over-year. The retail sales were driven by a 19% increase in March, Ford said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The sales results come ahead of tariffs ordered by Trump taking effect this week, including 25% levies on imported vehicles starting Thursday. The auto industry is also awaiting announcements of potential additional "reciprocal" tariffs that could affect automakers on Wednesday.

J.D. Power last week forecast robust industry sales for March as consumers flocked to dealerships to purchase a new vehicle to avoid any potential increase in prices due to tariffs.

"The 13% year-over-year retail sales increase is particularly strong, enabled by consumers accelerating purchases to avoid potential tariff-related price increases," Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said in a release. "While the tariff situation remains both fluid and uncertain, the prospect of tariffs is already beginning to affect the industry."

Auto industry forecasters expected first-quarter vehicle sales overall to grow year over year by 1% or less as prices rise and automakers and dealers dial back sales incentives.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.