Former NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister after Oslo government collapse

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Former Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg speaks with the media regarding 2024 U.S. presidential election, in Oslo, Norway, November 6, 2024. 
Thomas Fure | Via Reuters
  • NATO's former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to become Norway's next finance minister on Tuesday, the country's finance ministry confirmed to CNBC.

NATO's former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become Norway's next finance minister, the government announced Tuesday.

Stoltenberg headed the Western military alliance for 10 years before stepping down in 2024 and handing the reins over to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Stoltenberg's new position in Norway's finance minister is part of a cabinet reshuffle that was announced by the government on Tuesday morning and follows on the collapse of Norway's ruling coalition last week amid infighting over EU energy directives.

Stoltenberg, a member of the Norwegian Labour Party, is a veteran of Norway and Europe's political establishment and previously act as Norway's prime minister twice, from 2000 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2013.

Stoltenberg will serve under the country's current Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
