Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hints at return to broadcasting

Brees said he has "maybe" held talks with media executives about being part of an NFL broadcast team for next season.

Brees, the former New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers quarterback, spent one year at NBC Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

Brees spoke with CNBC Sport on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he'd like to join an NFL broadcast team as a game analyst, and hinted he's already in talks with media companies for a role.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Brees signed a multiyear contract with NBC Sports in 2020, but only spent a year as an NFL studio analyst before leaving the role in what then-head of NBC Sports Pete Bevacqua called a "lifestyle choice" for Brees.

If he were to return to broadcasting, Brees said he'd feel comfortable as a game commentator, following the footsteps of other quarterbacks of his era including Tom Brady and Tony Romo. Brady signed a 10-year contract with Fox in 2022 worth at least $375 million, according to The Athletic. He will conclude his first season broadcasting Sunday's Super Bowl 59.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I love broadcast because there's an insight that comes with playing the position, the quarterback position, for 20 years that you have that nobody else has. I feel like we're extremely well equipped to be able to talk about and communicate exactly what's happened on the field and why," Brees said Thursday in a CNBC Sport interview on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. "So look, I would, with the right opportunity, I'd love to."

When asked if Brees had already held talks with media executives, he said, "Maybe." Pressed if a job could begin next season, he also responded, "Maybe."

"I love the game of football, and I will always be involved in the NFL game in some capacity," said Brees.