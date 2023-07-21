Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles legal fees suit with Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, has settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization seeking $1.3 million in legal fees, NBC News reported Friday.

A trial in the case was expected to begin Monday in New York state court in Manhattan.

Cohen is a leading antagonist of Trump and is expected to testify next year at Trump's criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, has settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization seeking $1.3 million in legal fees, NBC News reported Friday.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

"This matter has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties," Cohen told NBC News.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Trump Organization had no comment. But a source at the company confirmed the settlement to NBC.

A trial in the case was expected to begin Monday in New York state court in Manhattan.

Cohen sued Trump's company in 2019 for failing to pay agreed-upon legal bills related to his testimony to various congressional committees in 2017 and 2018, when Trump was president.

In one appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017, Cohen lied about a proposed Trump building in Moscow, Russia.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal crimes related to that lie and to various financial crimes and campaign finance violations. Among other things, Cohen admitted to facilitating hush money payments to two women to keep them quiet about alleged sexual encounters with Trump.

Trump denies having sex with either woman, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump was indicted earlier this year by a Manhattan state court grand jury on criminal charges of falsifying business records related to Cohen's payment to Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty in that case, in which

Cohen is expected to testify at trial next year.