Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris in November, his daughter Liz Cheney says

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Liz Cheney arrives with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to vote at the Teton County Library during the Republican primary election, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug 16, 2022.
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.
  • "My dad believes, and he's said publicly, that there's never been an individual in our country who is as grave of threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Liz Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival.
  • Cheney served as President George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009.

Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"My dad believes, and he's said publicly, that there's never been an individual in our country who is as grave of threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Liz Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival.

A former member of the House from Wyoming, Liz Cheney broke with Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

When Liz Cheney was up for reelection the following year, Trump successfully worked to defeat her in the state's Republican primary.

Asked by NBC News for comment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung insulted Liz Cheney without addressing her remarks.

Dick Cheney, who served as President George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009, previously made his disapproval of Trump known in a 2022 ad for his daughter's reelection campaign.

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Cramer pushes back against a ‘new and negative AI narrative' on Wall Street

news 39 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

"He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters," Cheney said in the ad. "He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it."

Liz Cheney on Wednesday became the latest Republican to back Harris when she delivered a surprise endorsement of the Democratic vice president during an event at Duke University.

On Friday, she also endorsed Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in the Texas Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

"Here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for the United States Senate," Liz Cheney said, referring to Allred, with whom she served in the House of Representatives.

"You might not agree on every policy position, but we need people who are going to serve in good faith. We need people who are honorable public servants. And in this race, that is Colin Allred," she added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us