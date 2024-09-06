Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris in November, his daughter Liz Cheney says

Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.

"My dad believes, and he's said publicly, that there's never been an individual in our country who is as grave of threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Liz Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival.

Cheney served as President George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009.

A former member of the House from Wyoming, Liz Cheney broke with Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

When Liz Cheney was up for reelection the following year, Trump successfully worked to defeat her in the state's Republican primary.

Asked by NBC News for comment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung insulted Liz Cheney without addressing her remarks.

Dick Cheney, who served as President George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009, previously made his disapproval of Trump known in a 2022 ad for his daughter's reelection campaign.

"He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters," Cheney said in the ad. "He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it."

Liz Cheney on Wednesday became the latest Republican to back Harris when she delivered a surprise endorsement of the Democratic vice president during an event at Duke University.

On Friday, she also endorsed Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in the Texas Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

"Here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for the United States Senate," Liz Cheney said, referring to Allred, with whom she served in the House of Representatives.

"You might not agree on every policy position, but we need people who are going to serve in good faith. We need people who are honorable public servants. And in this race, that is Colin Allred," she added.