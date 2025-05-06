Money Report

Germany's Merz fails to be elected chancellor in shock first-round parliamentary vote

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Friedrich Merz, designated Federal Chancellor (CDU), is pictured during the signing of the coalition agreement between the SPD, CDU, and CSU on May 05, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Florian Gaertner | Photothek | Getty Images
  • The German Dax stock market index extended losses after the result to trade around 1% lower by 9:30 a.m. London time.

Merz needed at least 316 votes to become chancellor and only 310 members of parliament voted in his favor.

After the result of the vote was announced the parliamentary session was halted to allow for factions to discuss among themselves. A second vote is expected at some point.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

