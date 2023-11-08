From Virgin Voyages to Carnival: These 10 cruises are worth the money, travelers say

When it comes to a cruise vacation, it's all aboard. An October survey from Condé Nast Traveler revealed that 47% of people said they would be interested in setting sail on a ship.

A study by the Cruise Lines International Association also found that traveling by cruise is becoming one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

In October, U.S. News and World Report published its 2023 ranking of the best cruises for the money. The report ranked the top ships out of 17 of the most popular ocean cruise lines and gave them a rating of one through five.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the cruise lines based on the following factors:

Average overall rating

Average nightly pricing on a scale of one to five

Value-added benefits included in the base fare, such as prepaid gratuities, free onboard Wi-Fi access, etc.

Virgin Voyages is worth the money, travelers say

Overall rating: 4.39

Created by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, Virgin Voyages ranked as the best cruise line for the money.

The adults-only cruise has three ships in the fleet, with a fourth debuting in 2024. Virgin Voyages stands out thanks to its free Wi-Fi access onboard, over 20 dining venues, unlimited group workouts and all essential drinks, which include sodas, drip coffee, water and more.

Ucg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

All Virgin Voyage ships are nearly identical and feature similar layouts, according to the U.S. News and World Report. The cruise line offers sailings to the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific and has ports in Miami, Puerto Rico, Spain and more.

According to Bloomberg, rates start at $1,550 per double-occupancy cabin.

Top 10 cruise lines that are worth the money

Virgin Voyages Celebrity Cruises Princess Cruises Royal Caribbean International Holland America Line MSC Cruises Carnival Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Cunard Line Costa Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is the No. 2 cruise line that is worth the money, according to travelers. It has an overall rating of 4.36.

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

The line has 16 ships and stops in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and more. Each ship carries approximately one crew member for every two passengers, according to the report.

Voyages range anywhere from three to 18 nights. Since late 2020, Celebrity Cruises has included free Wi-Fi, unlimited drinks and daily gratuities in its base fare.

Princess Cruises ranked as the No. 3 cruise line for the money, with an overall rating of 4.02.

It is the fifth largest cruise line in the world with 17 ships and trips that last between two and 116 days. It sails to popular destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and more.

San Francisco Chronicle/hearst Newspapers Via Getty Images | Hearst Newspapers | Getty Images

Princess Cruises has approximately one crew member for every two or three passengers, according to the report.

As an homage to its Hollywood debut on the 1977 TV series, "The Love Boat," Princess Cruises offers versatile itineraries like "Movies Under the Stars" poolside screenings and their takes on "The Voice," "Deal or No Deal" and more.

