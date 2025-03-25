GameStop to invest corporate cash in bitcoin, following in footsteps of MicroStrategy

Video game retailer GameStop announced Tuesday its board has unanimously approved a plan to buy bitcoin with its corporate cash, a move that MicroStrategy became well-known for.

The meme stock jumped more than 6% in extended trading following the news. The announcement confirmed CNBC's reporting in February on GameStop's intention to add bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet.

GameStop would be following in the footsteps of software company MicroStrategy, now known as Strategy, which has bought billions of dollars worth of bitcoin in recent years to become the largest corporate holder of bitcoin. The move prompted a rapid, but volatile, rise for Strategy's stock.

Investors also cheered a rise in GameStop's fourth-quarter results. The firm reported net income of $131.3 million, a jump from the $63.1 million figure from the same quarter last year.

