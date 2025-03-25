Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GameStop to invest corporate cash in bitcoin, following in footsteps of MicroStrategy

By Yun Li, CNBC

A general view of the GameStop logo on one of its stores in the city center of Cologne, Germany.
Ying Tang | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Video game retailer GameStop announced Tuesday its board has unanimously approved a plan to buy bitcoin with its corporate cash, a move that MicroStrategy became well-known for.

The meme stock jumped more than 6% in extended trading following the news. The announcement confirmed CNBC's reporting in February on GameStop's intention to add bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

GameStop would be following in the footsteps of software company MicroStrategy, now known as Strategy, which has bought billions of dollars worth of bitcoin in recent years to become the largest corporate holder of bitcoin. The move prompted a rapid, but volatile, rise for Strategy's stock.

Investors also cheered a rise in GameStop's fourth-quarter results. The firm reported net income of $131.3 million, a jump from the $63.1 million figure from the same quarter last year.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us