GameStop Shares Jump After Retailer Taps Chewy Co-Founder Ryan Cohen to Lead E-Commerce Shift

GameStop has tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to lead the company's shift to e-commerce.

Cohen will serve as chairman of a new committee created by the board.

Cohen's investment in GameStop helped spark the stock's wild ride earlier this year.

Shares of GameStop jumped more than 30% after the company announced Monday that it has tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to lead its shift to e-commerce.

Cohen is serving as chairman of a special committee formed by GameStop's board to help its transformation. Board members Alan Attal, Chewy's former top operations executive, and Kurt Wolf, chief investment officer of Hestia Capital Management, also serve on the committee.

Cohen invested in GameStop last year to push the video game retailer to focus on online sales and turn away from physical stores. His involvement with the company helped spark the stock's wild ride earlier this year. Shares of GameStop have surged 880% so far in 2021, giving the company a market value of $12.8 billion.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The committee has already appointed a chief technology officer, hired two executives to lead customer services and e-commerce fulfillment, and begun a search for a new chief financial officer with tech or e-commerce experience. GameStop previously announced that current CFO Jim Bell will resign on March 26. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Business Insider reported that Bell was pushed out by Cohen.

The new committee has also appointed Attal as chair of the board's nominating and corporate governance committee and Wolf as chair of the board's compensation committee. The responsibilities of the special committee include evaluating GameStop's operational objectives, capital structure and allocation priorities, digital capabilities, organizational footprint, and personnel.