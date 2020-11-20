Georgia Set to Certify Election Results Confirming That Biden Beat Trump

The secretary of state of Georgia will certify the results of its presidential election race, and is expected to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

That outcome is expected after a recount confirmed the victory of Biden, the former Democratic vice president.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede the election to Biden, despite Biden winning the national popular vote total, and being projected the winner of more than enough votes in the Electoral College to win the White House.

The secretary of state of Georgia on Friday is set to officially certify the results of its presidential election race, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

That outcome is expected after hand ballot recount on Thursday confirmed the victory of Biden, the Democratic former vice president.

"I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"The numbers reflect the will of the people," said Raffensperger, who like Trump is a Republican.

Raffensperger's office sent out a news release earlier Friday incorrectly stating that he had already certified the results.

The office later sent out a press release saying he "will certify" the results Friday.

Biden won 49.5% of Georgia's votes, compared to 49.3% for Trump, according to the current official tallies. The margin of victory for Biden was almost exactly 12,000 votes.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Trump has refused to concede that Biden defeated him in the national popular vote total, and that Biden has secured more than enough votes in the Electoral College to win the White House.

Georgia would give Biden 16 electoral votes. Biden currently is projected to receive 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needs.

Trump's campaign has until the close of business on Tuesday to seek a machine recount of the ballots cast in the Peach State.

This story has been updated to reflect the correction issued by the office of Georgia's secretary of state.