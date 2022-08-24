Georgia Cops Respond to ‘Swatting' Call at Home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Five officers showed up at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home overnight in response to a "swatting" call, Georgia police said.

Five officers showed up at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home overnight after an alleged opponent of her stance on transgender rights made a false 911 call, Georgia police said Wednesday.

The "swatting" call falsely claimed that a man had been shot multiple times in a bathtub at a residence in Rome, Georgia, the city's police department said in a report shared with CNBC.

The Rome Police Department at 1:04 a.m. ET dispatched five officers, who were told on the way that they were headed to Greene's house, the report said. They rang the doorbell and were met by the Republican congresswoman, who "assured us there was no issue," the report said.

A spokeswoman for the department told CNBC that the officers checked Greene's home.

Afterward, the department received a second call from a suspect using a computer-generated voice who claimed responsibility for the incident.

The suspect "explained that they were upset about Ms. Greene's stance on 'trans-gender youth's rights', and stated that they were trying to 'SWAT' her," the police report said.

The department said it is working with the U.S. Capitol Police on the investigation, which remains active. The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Greene, a far-right lawmaker backed by former President Donald Trump, had introduced a bill in Congress last week that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors.

"Right now, Congresswoman Greene's safety is our number one concern," Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer said in a statement to CNBC.

Dyer called Greene the "victim of a political attack on her family and home" and also described it as a "violent crime," though no violence is alleged to have occurred.