Georgia Grand Jury Probing Trump for Possible 2020 Election Crimes Completes Work

A special grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump and others for possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state has completed its work, according to a court filing.

The end of the state grand jury's work eight months after its members were seated means it will now be up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to decide whether to file criminal charges in the case.

The grand jury, which has been gathering evidence and hearing testimony in Atlanta, has written a final report on its findings.

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney, who signed an order dissolving the grand jury, has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 24 that will address what portions, if any, of that report will be released to the public.

A court filing says that the grand jury voted to recommend that its report be published.

Witnesses who testified before the grand jury included Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Spokespeople for the DA Willis and for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Georgia was one of several swing states won by Biden that gave him his margin of victory over Trump in the Electoral College, the entity that elects presidents after a general popular election.

Trump, his campaign lawyers and his political allies after the popular vote in November 2020 attempted to reverse his losses to Biden in the swing states. Trump personally lobbied Raffensperger, who is the state's top election official, during a phone call in early January 2021 to "find" him enough votes to win Georgia.

That call was made four days before Congress was scheduled to hold a joint session to certify the Electoral College results.

Willis in January 2022 asked the chief judge of Fulton County to consider her request for empaneling a special purpose grand jury to investigate potential criminal interference in the 2020 election. A majority of judges in the county approved that request, and grand jurors were selected and sworn in in May.

The panel began receiving evidence in June.