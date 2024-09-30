Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

German inflation drops to 1.8% in September, below expectations

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Shoppers at the Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The harmonized German consumer price index eased to 1.8% in September, coming in lower than expected, according to preliminary data from the country's statistics office Destatis.
  • On a monthly basis, the preliminary harmonized CPI dipped by 0.1%.
  • The German harmonized CPI figure was last under 2% — which is the European Central Bank's target rate for inflation — in February 2021, LSEG data indicated.

The harmonized German consumer price index eased to 1.8% in September, coming in lower than expected, preliminary data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed on Monday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The September harmonized CPI figure had been forecast to come in at 1.9% according to a Reuters poll. In August, the harmonized CPI had surprisingly eased to 2%.

On a monthly basis, the preliminary harmonized CPI dipped by 0.1%. A Reuters poll showed that the monthly reading was expected to be unchanged.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The German harmonized CPI figure was last under 2% — which is the European Central Bank's target rate for inflation — in February 2021, LSEG data indicated.

Inflation readings are harmonized in the euro area and in the European Union to ensure comparability.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, came in at 2.7% for September, slightly below August's 2.8% reading. Services inflation meanwhile eased to 3.8% after holding steady at 3.9% for several months.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Ford aims to boost EV sales, address owner concerns with new benefits program

news 26 mins ago

6 strategies to help mitigate rising car and home insurance costs

Data from the statistics office also showed that energy costs plunged by 7.6% in September.

Data out earlier on Monday showed that inflation eased in several major German regions in September, with the print in the country's most populous state North-Rhine Westphalia softening to 1.5% in September, from 1.7% in August.

Within Europe, data published last week showed that the harmonized inflation rate in France and Spain fell below the 2% target in September.

The German figures come a day before the scheduled release of flash inflation data for the euro area, which will be closely watched by investors for guidance on the odds of another interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. Earlier this month, the bank delivered its second interest rate cut of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us