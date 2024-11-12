Germany sets early election date for February after collapse of the ruling coalition

Germany is set to hold a federal election in February, earlier than Chancellor Olaf Scholz had originally proposed after his ruling coalition collapsed last week.

Scholz last week had hinted at an election in March, saying he would hold a confidence vote in January.

The election is set to be held on February 23, according to sources within the parliamentary group of Scholz' social democratic party (SPD).

The confidence vote is now reportedly due to take place on December 16. It is a necessary step ahead of early elections in Germany as the chancellor must first call for the vote in parliament. If the the majority of Bundestag members vote that they no longer have confidence in the chancellor, he can then suggest a dissolution of parliament to the German President.

The President in turn then has 21 days to make the move which triggers an election that must take place within 60 days of parliament being dissolved. The President also has the final say in setting the election date.

Scholz had faced increasing pressure to hold an election sooner than he had suggested. Authorities over the weekend, however warned of logistical difficulties and organisational risks if there was not enough lead time until the election date.

The three-year-old ruling coalition between Scholz' social democratic party (SPD), the Green party and the free democratic party (FDP) fell apart last week after the chancellor axed former Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.