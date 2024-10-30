Germany's inflation surges to 2.4% as it narrowly skirts a technical recession

Germany's inflation surged to 2.4% in October according to a preliminary reading from the country's statistics office Destatis.

The figure is harmonized across the euro area for comparability.

The data comes after Destatis earlier on Wednesday posted a preliminary reading of Germany's gross domestic product, which grew 0.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting harmonized inflation to come in at 2.1% in October.

Harmonized inflation had dropped to 1.8% in September, after coming in at the European Central Bank's 2% target in August.

So-called core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy costs, came in at 2.9% in October, the German statistics office said Wednesday, an increase from the 2.7% reading of September.

Services inflation also nudged higher to 4% in October, from 3.8% in the previous month.

The increase surprised analysts polled by Reuters who had anticipated a 0.1% decline, allowing Germany to narrowly avoid a technical recession — which is marked by two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Destatis also revised down the second-quarter GDP figures to a 0.3% contraction, from a previously reported 0.1% dip.