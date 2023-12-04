GitLab shares soar as developer-tools company posts first adjusted operating profit

GitLab posted better-than-expected profit, revenue and quarterly guidance.

The company issued its first adjusted operating profit in the quarter, as more companies sign up for larger deals.

GitLab stock jumped as much as 18% in extended trading on Monday after the developer-tools software maker announced fiscal third-quarter results and quarterly guidance that impressed Wall Street.

Here's how the company did, compared with consensus of estimates among analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings: 9 cents per share, adjusted, vs. loss of 1 cent per share expected.

9 cents per share, adjusted, vs. loss of 1 cent per share expected. Revenue: $149.7 million, vs. $141.5 million expected.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This marks the first time GitLab has posted an adjusted operating profit.

"We continue to grow responsibly and delivered over 2,200 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion," the company's finance chief, Brian Robins, was quoted as saying in a statement.

GitLab's revenue grew 32% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to the statement. Net loss attributed to the company came to $285.2 million, or $1.84 per share, compared with a net loss of $48.5 million, or 33 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. GitLab made a one-time income tax adjustment during the quarter that skewed results.

The company, which went public in 2021 and runs remotely, now has 874 customers contributing over $100,000 million in annual recurring revenue, up 37% from the same quarter a year ago. Some organizations have been moving from Microsoft-owned GitHub, Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab's co-founder and CEO, said on a conference call with analysts.

A planning tool that non-technical workers will be able to use won't impact results for the coming fiscal year, but it will make a difference in subsequent years, Sijbrandij said.

For the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, GitLab called for adjusted earnings of 8 to 9 cents per share on $157.0 million to $158.0 million in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG were looking for a net loss of 1 cent per share and $150.2 million in revenue.

Excluding the after-hours move, GitLab stock is up 16% so far this year, while the S&P 500 stock index has gained 19% over the same period.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: We're very happy with our ability to hire and who we were able to hire, says GitLab CEO