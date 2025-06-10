Glean, gen AI enterprise search startup, raises $150 million in deal adding billions to valuation

Glean raised $150 million in a Series F financing led by Wellington Management and announced on Tuesday, bringing its valuation to $7.2 billion.

The deal increased Glean's valuation by $2.6 billion in less than a year.

The gen AI enterprise search startup was named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list on Tuesday.

The company's last fundraising in September 2024 valued Glean at $4.6 billion.

On Tuesday, Glean was also named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the second-consecutive year.

Glean reported that its annual recurring revenue surpassed $100 million in its last fiscal year, ending Jan. 31, 2025 — less than three years after it was launched by a founding team that includes veterans from Google, Meta, and Dropbox.

"We're building the platform that brings AI into the fabric of everyday work, connecting people to knowledge, automating tasks, and enabling smarter decisions across the enterprise," said Arvind Jain, Glean co-founder and CEO, in a release announcing the deal.

In early 2025, Glean launched its agentic AI, Glean Agents, which the company says are on pace to support one billion agent actions by year-end.

The company's core product is an AI-powered enterprise search platform that integrates with a wide array of workplace apps — Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Salesforce. Glean uses natural language understanding and machine learning to create a personalized knowledge graph for each user, improving enterprise search results and the ability to generate content, while automating individual workflows and corporate processes. While initially focused on tech industry customers, Glean has expanded to finance, retail and manufacturing.

Jain told Deirdre Bosa, anchor of CNBC's "TechCheck," that the capital will allow Glean to double the size of teams in R&D and sales as it pushes further into the large enterprise market, overseas markets, and into more partnerships similar to recent ones with companies including fellow Disruptor Databricks, Snowflake and Palo Alto Networks.

Jain said for many large enterprises across sectors of the economy, the gen AI boom is as much about concern as it is about excitement. "Large enterprises are more worried about this. They don't want to be left behind," he told CNBC. "The most important thing that I hear from businesses is they are trying to make sure that their workforce becomes AI-first," he added.

Wellington Management led the fundraising, with existing investors Capital One Ventures, Altimeter, Citi, Coatue, DST Global, General Catalyst, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Kleiner Parkins, Latitude Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Sequoia Capital, all participating in the deal. New investors included Khosla Ventures, Bicycle Capital, Geodesic and Archerman Capital.

While consumer-facing gen AI is growing the fastest — OpenAI says it is adding millions of users an hour, and on Monday reported annual recurring revenue above $10 billion — Jain said the enterprise market has to be thought of in distinct terms. "You have to remember that models like ChatGPT, they don't know anything about your internal company's data," he said. "We're able to actually use that context and combine it with the power of models to solve real business problems for you."

OpenAI does have its own enterprise business, which recently passed the three-million user mark.

While Glean has seen exponential growth in recent years, it will continue to face challenges in a competitive market including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Amazon Q Business and ChatGPT Enterprise, along with offerings from fellow Disruptors Perplexity and Writer. Jain said in some cases its technology is not in competition with, but complementing the large language models being developed for the enterprise, such as fellow Disruptor Anthropic's Claude.

But the competition is intensifying from all sides and overlapping. "Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, they all want to actually come into this space that we started," Jain said. "We have a lead. We have deep enterprise technology that we built over these years. ... We have to keep innovating. And the good thing for Glean is that we're not building a product that's going to get commoditized," he said.

Currently based in Palo Alto, the company will soon be opening a new office in San Francisco to support its growth.

