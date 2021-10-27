GM Can ‘Absolutely' Catch Tesla in EV Sales by 2025, Says CEO Mary Barra

General Motors can "absolutely" catch Tesla in U.S. sales of electric vehicle by 2025, CEO and Chair Mary Barra told CNBC on Wednesday.

Barra's comments come weeks after the automaker said it planned to be the leader in EV sales in the U.S., but the company did not release a timeframe to do so.

Barra said an influx of new products, including the soon-to-be-released GMC Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq as well as an upcoming Chevrolet crossover, will help the company beat Tesla. The vehicles are part of GM's plan to release at least 30 EVs by 2025.

"I am very comfortable because when people get into these vehicles, they are just wowed," Barra said during CNBC's "Squawk Box." "So we will be rolling them out and we're going to just keep working until we have number one market share in EVs."

After years of dominating sales of EVs in the U.S., Tesla's market share is waning. IHS Markit expects Tesla's domestic market share of electric vehicles to drop from 79% last year to 56% in 2021. IHS expects Tesla's share to continue to lower to 20% in 2025, as larger automakers such as GM release an influx of new vehicles.

Mid-decade also is when LMC Automotive expects General Motors to surpass Tesla as the country's largest EV seller.

GM previously projected its EV revenue to grow from about $10 billion in 2023 to approximately $90 billion annually by 2030 as the company launches new models.

Tesla did not immediately respond for comment.