Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

GM CFO ‘Increasingly Confident' in Achieving 2021 Earnings Targets Despite Chip Shortage

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Jim Barcus for General Motors
  • GM CFO Paul Jacobson is "increasingly confident" that the automaker will achieve its earnings targets for the year despite a global shortage of semiconductors chips.
  • He said GM had a "really solid" first quarter, led by strong consumer demand.
  • GM expects the chip shortage to cut $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion from its free cash flow in 2021.

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson is "increasingly confident" the automaker will hit its earnings targets for the year despite a global shortage of semiconductor chips that's forced several plant closures.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is a very volatile situation and it changes a lot. I still feel comfortable that the full year, we'll be able to deliver the numbers we said we were because we're thinking creatively," he said Wednesday during a Bank of America conference.

Money Report

business 7 mins ago

Ford Slashes Vehicle Production at Seven Plants in North America Due to Chip Shortage

Democrats 8 mins ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Dismisses Corporate Backlash Over Election Law

GM had a "really solid" first quarter, led by strong consumer demand, according to Jacobson. He warned investors "it'll be choppy for the first half of the year, particularly as it relates to free cash flow."

GM's earnings forecast for the year is $10 billion to $11 billion, or $4.50 to $5.25 per share, in adjusted pretax profits and adjusted automotive free cash flow of $1 billion to $2 billion. The forecasts factor in the potential impact of the chip shortage, including a hit of $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion to its free cash flow.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessAutostransportationmanufacturingGeneral Motors Co.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us