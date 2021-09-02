Money Report

GM to Significantly Cut North American Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage

  • General Motors said Thursday that it's adding or extending downtimes at eight plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
  • Impacted vehicles include GM's full-size and midsize pickup trucks, Chevrolet Blazer, GMC Terrain, among others.

DETROIT – General Motors is once again significantly cutting production at its North American plants due to the semiconductor chip shortage, signaling the global parts problem remains a serious issue for the automotive industry.

The automaker said Thursday that it's adding or extending downtimes at eight plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Most of the new cuts are for two weeks, while production of its Silverado and Sierra full-size pickups in Indiana and Mexico is expected to resume after a week of downtime on Sept. 13.

Other vehicles impacted by the new production cuts range from its Chevrolet and GMC midsize pickups and vans in Missouri to the Chevrolet Trailblazer in Mexico and crossover production across North America.

"Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team's ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles," the company said in a statement Thursday.

