Goldman Sachs warns of hit to third-quarter earnings on deal to offload GreenSky

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that it agreed to sell its fintech lending platform GreenSky to a group of investors led by private equity firm Sixth Street.

The deal, which includes a book of loans created by Goldman, will result in a 19 cents per share reduction to third-quarter earnings, Goldman said in the statement. The New York-based bank is scheduled to disclose results on Tuesday.

The move is the latest step CEO David Solomon has taken to retrench from his ill-fated push into consumer finance.

"This transaction demonstrates our continued progress in narrowing the focus of our consumer business," CEO David Solomon said in the release. The bank is now focused on its core investment banking, trading and asset and wealth management operations, he added.

Read more: Goldman Sachs faces big writedown on CEO David Solomon’s ill-fated GreenSky deal

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

