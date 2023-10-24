Google disables live traffic conditions on Maps and Waze in Israel and Gaza

Google is disabling live traffic conditions in Israel and Gaza on its Maps and Waze apps.

A spokesperson said the restriction is out of consideration for safety.

The move comes as Israel is widely anticipated to embark on a ground invasion into Gaza.

"As we have done previously in conflict situations and in response to the evolving situation in the region, we have temporarily disabled the ability to see live traffic conditions and busyness information out of consideration for the safety of local communities," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Anyone navigating to a specific place will still get routes and ETAs that take current traffic conditions into account."

The spokesperson said Google is working with local authorities as part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to comment about whether it requested the restriction.

Google similarly disabled Maps live traffic data in Ukraine last year at the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, according to Reuters.

The Israel-based website Geektime first reported the news Monday.



