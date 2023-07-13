Google Says Bard Can Now Use Images and Give Audio Responses

Google said the chatbot now includes 40 languages and will include audio responses.

Google is adding new features to its chatbot Bard as it tries to stay ahead of rapidly improving competition from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Anthropic, and others in the white-hot generative AI space.

The search giant debuted its ChatGPT competitor to the public in March, starting with tests in the U.S. and the U.K. Since then, the company announced new updates at its annual developer conference Google I/O in May. OpenAI's ChatGPT also announced new features in May, including launching the ChatGPT app for iOS and integrating voice prompts.

Here are a few of the updates Google launched Thursday:

