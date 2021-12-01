Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Greece Imposes Monthly Fines of 100 Euros on the Over-60s Who Refuse a Covid Vaccine

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC

SAKIS MITROLIDIS | AFP | Getty Images
  • Failure to get a first dose of a coronavirus shot by Jan. 16 for anyone aged 60 and above will result in a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114).
  • As of Tuesday, about 62% of the Greek population was fully vaccinated against the virus.
  • This is below the EU's average of 66%, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
  • Greece's announcement comes at a time when other European nations are also considering compulsory vaccination.

Greece has announced mandatory vaccinations for older age groups from mid-January in an attempt to curb the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Failure to get a first dose of a coronavirus shot by Jan. 16 for anyone aged 60 or over will result in a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114). The money will go toward the Greek health system.

"It is not a punishment. It is a price of health, but also an act of justice towards the most vaccinated," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Money Report

coronavirus 31 mins ago

Covid Hospitalizations From Delta Variant Creep Up Again Across America as Omicron Lands in U.S.

Markets 43 mins ago

What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Thursday, Including Apple and Boeing

Greece reported 7,720 new cases on Tuesday, down from a record high of 8,969 on Nov. 9, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

However, the authorities are worried about infections rising further in the runup and during the Christmas holidays. To this effect, they are also stepping up testing capacities.

As of Tuesday, about 62% of the Greek population was fully vaccinated against the virus — this is below the EU's average of 66%, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

However, data from the health ministry showed that about 520,000 people over the age of 60 have failed to get a jab so far, according to Reuters. Greece has a population of about 11 million.

Germany considers mandatory vaccination

Greece's announcement comes at a time when other European nations are also considering compulsory vaccination.

German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he would like to see mandatory inoculations in the near future. "So I suggest beginning of February or March," he said in an interview, cited by Deutsche Welle.

France and Italy were among the first European nations to impose a mandate that forced health professionals to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg earlier this month announced that Covid vaccination would become mandatory in his country from Feb. 1.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

FDA advisory panel narrowly endorses Merck's Covid treatment pill, despite reduced efficacy

World faces an anxious wait as Covid vaccine makers prepare for omicron variant

Regeneron says its Covid-19 drug could be less effective against omicron variant

Biden says he will direct FDA, CDC to use 'fastest process available' to clear omicron vaccines

EU medical agency says vaccine revisions for omicron could be approved in 3-4 months

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19politicsHealth & ScienceHealth care industry
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us