Greenpeace ordered to pay more than $660 million over Dakota Access Pipeline protests

A nine-person jury in Mandan, North Dakota, reached a verdict after roughly two days of deliberations. The outcome found Greenpeace liable for hundreds of millions of dollars over actions taken to prevent the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly a decade ago.

It marks an extraordinary legal blow for Greenpeace, which had previously warned that it could be forced into bankruptcy because of the case. The environmental advocacy group said it intends to appeal the verdict.

"This case should alarm everyone, no matter their political inclinations," Greenpeace U.S. interim executive director Sushma Raman said in a statement published Wednesday.

"It's part of a renewed push by corporations to weaponise our courts to silence dissent. We should all be concerned about the future of the First Amendment, and lawsuits like this aimed at destroying our rights to peaceful protest and free speech," Raman said.

Greenpeace has described Energy Transfer's case as a clear-cut example of SLAPPs, referring to a lawsuit designed to bury activist groups in legal fees and ultimately silence dissent. SLAPP is an acronym for "strategic lawsuit against public participation."

Energy Transfer said the jury verdict was a "win" for "Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law," according to The Associated Press, citing a statement from the company.

"While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace," the company added.

A spokesperson for Energy Transfer was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Thursday morning.