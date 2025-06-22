Money Report

Hegseth claims Iran's nuclear ambitions ‘obliterated' after U.S. strikes

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a briefing at the Pentagon, after the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities, during the Israel-Iran conflict, in Arlington, Virginia, on June 22, 2025, in this still image taken from handout video.
U.s. Dod | Via Reuters

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Sunday that "Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated," hours after the United States attacked three major nuclear nuclear enrichment facilities.

Hegseth, who praised President Donald Trump's order as "focused, it was powerful, and it was clear," said that the late-night mission was "not and has not been about regime change" in Iran.

"The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interest posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel," he said during an early morning press conference.

Hegseth was echoing remarks made by Trump late Saturday following the attacks, when he hailed the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity."

The full extent of the damage to Iran's nuclear capabilities was not immediately clear.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, said Sunday that there was "severe damage and destruction" to the facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, but did not go so far as to say that Iran's nuclear capacities had been "obliterated."

"Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Caine said.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

