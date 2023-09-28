Here are the 12 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including a dire consumer forecast

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Sept. 28, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

JPMorgan retail analyst Matt Boss sees lower to middle-class consumers facing horrendous headwinds. Backdrop worsening: mortgage rates up, credit card debt up, wages not keeping pace, trade down in apparel. Unemployment rate at 18-month high, personal savings rate below 2019 levels. Burdened by essentials and resumption of student loan payments.

Banks are facing mounting uncertainty as the commercial real estate sector continues to struggle. In an in-depth report, we looked at tailwinds in our financial names, Well Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS), should help safeguard their bottom lines.

JPMorgan cuts price target on Netflix (NFLX) to $455 per share from $505. But keeps buy rating ahead of the video streamer's quarterly earnings out next month.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Online advertising tech company Trade Desk (TTD) started with a buy rating and a $100-per-share price target at UBS. The analysts optimistic companies shift their ad spending to streaming.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Workday (WDAY) disaster. Shares down nearly 11%. Investor Day details: targets annual subscription revenue growth 17% to 19% versus prior long-term target of 20%. Really weakened. Co-CEOs Carl Eschenbach and Aneel Bhusri on "Mad Money" on Thursday evening. BMO Capital says Workday can be conservative in its forecasts. Workday provide cloud services for companies' HR and finance teams.

Bank of America cuts price target on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to $60 per share from $75. Keeps neutral rating. The analysts sees some risk in new CEO turnaround plans.

TD Cowen starts coverage of Diageo (DEO) with $152-per-share price target and market perform (hold) rating. In beer, wine and spirits, the CNBC Investing Club likes and owns Corona and Modelo owner Constellation Brands (STZ).

TD Cowen cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) price target to $37 per share from $41. Keeps outperform (buy) rating). The analysts see upcoming quarter and 2024 guidance as key to the stock's near-term direction.

Paychex (PAYX) gets multiple price target increases at TD Cowen (keeps buy rating), Morgan Stanley (keep hold rating), and Bank of America (keeps sell rating).

Price target raised on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to $165 per share from $162 at JPMorgan. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. Bookings up. The analysts see Grand Theft Auto VI sooner rather than later.

Barclays cuts price target on United Parcel Service (UPS) to $175 per share from $180. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating. Earnings set for release next month.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.