Here are the 12 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Netflix, Arm, Planet Fitness

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Sept. 18 taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Evercore cuts Netflix (NFLX) price target to $500 per share from $550. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Margins going down. Hollywood strike bad for business. Big demand for Netflix ad inventory but not enough inventory.

Citi takes American Airlines (AAL) down to $15.25 per share from $16.60. This is fuel, which is killing these guys. The analysts cut Delta Air Lines (DAL) PT to $64 from $67.

Bernstein starts Arm Holdings (ARM) with an underperform (sell) rating. The U.K. chip designer returned to the public markets Thursday up nearly 25%. Arm dropped nearly 4.5% on Friday. Down another 3% early Monday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta held talks this weekend in Malta. "Candid, substantive and constructive talks," according to both sides.

China detains some of China Evergrande employees at the troubled property giant's wealth management division. I have been waiting for this.

MoffetNathanson downgrades PayPal (PYPL) to market perform from outperform (hold from buy) and a $75 per share price target. Just 10 days unitl new CEO Alex Chriss starts. Revenge of Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V).

Jefferies downgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to hold from buy and cuts price target to $56 per share from $90. Lots of other PT cuts after sudden CEO departure.

Wedbush upgrades Carvana (CVNA) to neutral from underperform (hold from sell) and raises price target to $48 per share from $40.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN): BTIG increases price target to $161 per share from $148. Conservative, I think.

Mizuho bumps up price targtets some oil stocks: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Valero Energy (VLO).

