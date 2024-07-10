Money Report

Here's everything announced at Samsung's big launch event, from the Galaxy Ring to foldables

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

  • On Wednesday, Samsung held its Unpacked Event, where it launched a slew of products, including the Galaxy Ring, redesigned Buds3, and two new foldable phones.
  • The Galaxy Ring is a "smart ring" that can track health metrics and is a first-of-its-kind product for Samsung.
  • Samsung completely redesigned its Buds3 series of wireless ear phones.
  • Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 foldable smartphones.
Samsung launched two new foldable smartphones at its Unpacked event in Paris: the Galaxy Flip6 and the Galaxy Fold6.
On Wednesday, Samsung held its Unpacked Event, where it launched a slew of products.

Here's a list of all the products the tech giant released and spoke about.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has the ability to track various health metrics such as heart rate. It is Samsung's first foray into the smart ring category of product as it hopes to keep users locked into its ecosystem of devices from smartwatches to smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a "smart ring" packed with sensors and is designed to be worn 24 hours a day to monitor various health metrics.

Samsung said it can measure things like heart rate and sleep.

The Ring costs $399 and is available on July 24.

Full details can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 at its Unpacked event in Paris, France. The tech giant said the foldable device is thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
The Galaxy Z Fold6 is the latest version of Samsung's foldable smartphone. It opens like a book to reveal a bigger screen but can also be used closed.

Samsung is the pioneer of foldable display handsets, but has faced increasing competition from Chinese players.

The tech giant talked up the artificial intelligence capabilities of the device and said it is thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

The Fold6 starts at $1,899 and is available on July 24.

Full details can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is Samsung's other foldable. It opens like a more traditional flip phone but with a bendable screen.

When closed, the Z Flip6 has a small front screen that has apps on it such as the calendar and clock.

The Galaxy Flip6 starts at $1,099.

Full details can be found here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 is the latest model of the company's flagship smartwatch. It features a new processor and more advanced health tracking.
The Watch7 is the latest iteration of Samsung's flagship smartwatch. It includes various health-tracking sensors which Samsung says, when combine with the Galaxy Ring, can give more in-depth data about a person's health.

Samsung said the Watch7 has a new processing chip inside.

The Watch7 starts at $299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's first "Ultra" version of its flagship smartwatch. The device is aimed at those looking for more advanced sports and activity data.

This is the first "Ultra" version of Samsung's smartwatch. The company says it's aimed at those who are more advanced in their activities, such as mountain climbers.

The watch features a multi-sport mode that allows the device to track performance across multiple activities such as those in a triathlon.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra also works at a wide range of altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high, for more extreme sports.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $649.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro

Samsung has overhauled the design for its wireless ear buds. The Buds3 and Buds3 Pro (pictured), also have new features including language translation and adaptive noise canceling.
Samsung overhauled the design of its wireless earphones for the Galaxy Buds3 series, which comes in a regular and a "Pro" version.

When connected to the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6, the Buds3 can translate a foreign language that it hears (for example, in a university lecture) into a user's chosen language.

The Buds3 can also automatically adjust sound levels and noise canceling based on a user's surroundings.

The Buds3 start at $179 while the Buds3 Pro start at $249.

