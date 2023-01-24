Here's How Much Money You Need to Earn to Be in the Top 1% in Every U.S. State

Being considered rich isn't just about how much money you make, it's where you live, too.

State by state, the incomes the top 1% of earners in the U.S. bring in vary by over a half million dollars, according to a new analysis of 2022 incomes by personal finance website SmartAsset.



To be in the top 1% of earners in Connecticut, residents need an adjusted gross income of at least $955,261. However, in West Virginia, they only need to earn an AGI of $374,712 to be part of the top 1%.



For comparison, the median income for U.S. households overall is under $70,000, with only 10% of households earning more than $200,000, according to SmartAsset.

Coastal states like New York and California tend to have the highest earners, while top earners in more rural states like Mississippi and Arkansas make less. Only 12 states require annual earnings less than $500,000 to be considered in the top 1%.

To calculate these numbers, the analysis updated 2018 income data from the Internal Revenue Service using 2022 Consumer Price Index data to account for inflation.

Below are the incomes needed to be part of both the top 1% and top 5% of earners in each state. States are listed in descending order, starting with the state with the highest income threshold for the top 1%.

Connecticut

Top 1% income threshold: $955,261

Top 5% income threshold: $336,866

Massachusetts

Top 1% income threshold: $896,932

Top 5% income threshold: $349,737

New Jersey

Top 1% income threshold: $825,965

Top 5% income threshold: $338,884

New York

Top 1% income threshold: $817,796

Top 5% income threshold: $287,752

California

Top 1% income threshold: $805,519

Top 5% income threshold: $317,791

Washington

Top 1% income threshold: $736,084

Top 5% income threshold: $312,907

Colorado

Top 1% income threshold: $682,897

Top 5% income threshold: $288,694

Florida

Top 1% income threshold: $678,816

Top 5% income threshold: $243,617

Illinois

Top 1% income threshold: $666,202

Top 5% income threshold: $271,049

Texas

Top 1% income threshold: $641,449

Top 5% income threshold: $258,369

Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $635,705

Top 5% income threshold: $294,495

Wyoming

Top 1% income threshold: $635,458

Top 5% income threshold: $233,212

New Hampshire

Top 1% income threshold: $634,464

Top 5% income threshold: $281,154

Maryland

Top 1% income threshold: $634,255

Top 5% income threshold: $287,246

Minnesota

Top 1% income threshold: $616,326

Top 5% income threshold: $264,140

Pennsylvania

Top 1% income threshold: $591,900

Top 5% income threshold: $250,528

Georgia

Top 1% income threshold: $586,207

Top 5% income threshold: $242,967

North Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $578,237

Top 5% income threshold: $240,797

Utah

Top 1% income threshold: $577,024

Top 5% income threshold: $239,222

Nevada

Top 1% income threshold: $571,593

Top 5% income threshold: $221,842

North Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $554,221

Top 5% income threshold: $238,562

Oregon

Top 1% income threshold: $551,004

Top 5% income threshold: $246,539

South Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $549,189

Top 5% income threshold: $219,642

Arizona

Top 1% income threshold: $546,798

Top 5% income threshold: $235,447

Rhode Island

Top 1% income threshold: $545,345

Top 5% income threshold: $240,792

Kansas

Top 1% income threshold: $539,002

Top 5% income threshold: $231,855

Tennessee

Top 1% income threshold: $535,065

Top 5% income threshold: $220,362

Alaska

Top 1% income threshold: $529,327

Top 5% income threshold: $250,103

Delaware

Top 1% income threshold: $526,858

Top 5% income threshold: $241,817

Wisconsin

Top 1% income threshold: $514,561

Top 5% income threshold: $223,102

Montana

Top 1% income threshold: $514,013

Top 5% income threshold: $216,789

Michigan

Top 1% income threshold: $511,240

Top 5% income threshold: $225,673

Nebraska

Top 1% income threshold: $510,981

Top 5% income threshold: $224,759

Idaho

Top 1% income threshold: $508,126

Top 5% income threshold: $217,945

South Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $506,496

Top 5% income threshold: $219,743

Vermont

Top 1% income threshold: $502,425

Top 5% income threshold: $193,396

Missouri

Top 1% income threshold: $427,917

Top 5% income threshold: $186,671

Ohio

Top 1% income threshold: $422,373

Top 5% income threshold: $182,635

Louisiana

Top 1% income threshold: $417,948

Top 5% income threshold: $212,223

Hawaii

Top 1% income threshold: $487,092

Top 5% income threshold: $231,685

Maine

Top 1% income threshold: $486,893

Top 5% income threshold: $215,213

Oklahoma

Top 1% income threshold: $483,606

Top 5% income threshold: $210,109

Iowa

Top 1% income threshold: $474,160

Top 5% income threshold: $217,390

Indiana

Top 1% income threshold: $471,007

Top 5% income threshold: $208,917

Alabama

Top 1% income threshold: $466,719

Top 5% income threshold: $209,636

Kentucky

Top 1% income threshold: $447,370

Top 5% income threshold: $199,963

Arkansas

Top 1% income threshold: $446,276

Top 5% income threshold: $198,233

New Mexico

Top 1% income threshold: $418,970

Top 5% income threshold: $201,646

Mississippi

Top 1% income threshold: $383,128

Top 5% income threshold: $181,094

West Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $374,712

Top 5% income threshold: $183,973

